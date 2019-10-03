South Carolina drought impacting local farmers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than half of South Carolina is experiencing a drought; leaving farmers with lower crop yields.

Rainfall has been abnormally low in the Palmetto State. According to Clemson Agriculture, many different types of crops are being impacted.

“We have a pretty long drought right now,” says County Extension Agent for Clemson Agriculture Zack Snipes. “The last rain we had in Charleston County is from Hurricane Dorian.”

He claims that soybean, cotton, corn, and other vegetables have had lower crop yields and slower maturation rates. While irrigation has helped farmers in the Lowcountry stay afloat; sometimes it’s just not enough.

“Here on the coast we have a lot more vegetable producers. A lot of that acreage is usually irrigated, which helps,” says Snipes.

“However, when you don’t have rain for 4 weeks…even with supplemental irrigation the crops start to suffer,” he says.

While these conditions are not “good,” experts say that South Carolina has experienced droughts like this one before. All it takes is cooler temperatures and rainfall to turn things around.

Luckily, the Climate Prediction Center predicts that relief may be on the way with above-average rainfall in the month of September.

In the mean time, Snipes urges community members to shop locally at farmers markets.

“We really need to get out and support them,” he says. “They’ve had a tough five years with the hurricanes, droughts and floods. Anything we can do to support them and keep the money here in South Carolina in the Lowcountry is what we need to do.”

