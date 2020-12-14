South Carolina electors cast all 9 votes for President Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s nine presidential electors have officially voted for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The officials cast their ballots during a meeting Monday morning in Columbia.

The gathering was routine and formulaic, with all nine electors bound to cast their ballots for Trump, who won a majority of the state’s votes over Democrat Joe Biden.

No protesters were visible at the meeting at the Statehouse complex in Columbia.

2020 was the 11th presidential election in a row that South Carolina has voted for the Republican candidate.

