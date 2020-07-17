South Carolina employment saw a significant increase last month with economic activity ramping up, says SC DEW

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released a recap of June’s employment numbers, showing a significant increase from May.

The data shows employment sharply increased as economic activity ramped up when the state reopened from coronavirus-related shutdowns, and the state’s unemployment rate saw a decrease.

According to SCDEW, the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,222,144 in June. It’s a significant increase of 105,714 people over May 2020, and a large decrease of 80,904 people over June 2019.

“There are many promising economic indicators in June’s Employment Situation, as reported in the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of South Carolinians. More than 105,000 people rejoined the workforce since last month’s release. That means we now have more than 2,222,000 South Carolinians working. While that is not as high as the March level, it does show great improvement,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.

Unemployment estimates decreased significantly to 210,721 people, which is a decrease of 88,947 people since May 2020 and a notable increase of 141,558 over June 2019.

SCDEW said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased considerably to 8.7 percent in June from May’s revised estimate of 12.4 percent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June.

“Another economic marker to note is the drastic decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.7%. While that is nowhere near the March level of 3.2%, it is dramatically better than the May number of 12.4%. It is also significantly better than the US national average of 11.1%. These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state. It is encouraging to see that our businesses can re-open and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both re-open and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery,” Ellzey said.

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on the June 2020 Employment Situation. He said the news shows that South Carolina is “leading the way” for economic recovery efforts and believes the state will overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors.

“We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinian’s back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people,” said Gov. McMaster.

South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw a slight decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state last week, totaling 19,329.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.15 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

“There is still a long way to go and there’s much work to be done. We still have South Carolinians filing initial claims at a rate that is double of what we saw in 2009. We will continue to process these claims as quickly as possible and get benefits into the hands of eligible claimants,” said Ellzey.

South Carolina’s Employment Situation – June 2020

I. Household Survey

Employment: The seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,222,144.

That is a significant increase of 105,714 people over May 2020.

That is also a significant decrease of 80,904 people over June 2019.

Unemployment: Unemployment estimates decreased significantly to 210,721 people.

That is a significant decrease of 88,947 people since May 2020 and a notable increase of 141,558 over June 2019.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased considerably to 8.7 percent in June from May’s revised estimate of 12.4 percent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June.

Labor force: The state’s estimated labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) increased to 2,432,865.

That is an increase of 16,767 people over May 2020.

That is a significant increase of 60,654 individuals over June 2019.

Nonagricultural Employment by Industry (Seasonally Adjusted)

The Current Employment Survey of businesses in South Carolina marked an increase of 72,500 nonfarm payroll jobs over the month to a level of 2,059,400.

Industries reporting gains were Leisure and Hospitality (+29,600); Professional and Business Services (+13,700); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+11,900); Education and Health Services (+6,400); Other Services (+6,200); Manufacturing (+2,600); Construction (+1,400); Financial Activities (+800); and Government (+200).

Decreases were noticed in the Information (-200) industry.

From June 2019 to June 2020, South Carolina’s economy has lost 126,100 seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs.

Industries that reported gains over the year were Construction (+1,800) and Other Services (+900).

Decreases were reported in Leisure and Hospitality (-62,500); Professional and Business Services (-16,200); Government (-14,800); Education and Health Services (-13,600); Manufacturing (-11,000); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-7,400); Financial Activities (-1,700); and Information (-1,300).

Nonagricultural Employment by Industry (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Not seasonally adjusted, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 74,700 from May 2020 to June 2020 for a total of 2,077,400.

Industries reporting growth during this period were Leisure and Hospitality (+36,300); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+13,000); Professional and Business Services (+12,500); Other Services (+6,600); Education and Health Services (+3,800); Construction (+2,600); Manufacturing (+2,500); and Financial Activities (+2,000).

Industries reporting declines were Government (-4,500), and Mining and Logging (-100).

Information remained flat.

Since June 2019, not seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs were down 125,500 overall in South Carolina.