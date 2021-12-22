South Carolina extends cash value benefit increase on fruits, veggies for WIC participants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina families who are receiving WIC assistance will continue to receive a cash value benefit on fresh fruit and vegetables through Spring 2022.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutritional Program, announced this week a temporary cash value benefit increase that was announced in the fall will be extended from December 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, State WIC Director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC families’ futures.”

According to DHEC, cash value benefit increases for healthy foods are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers. The CVBs for fruit and vegetable purchases will remain at the following amounts for qualifying families:

• $24 for children

• $43 for pregnant and postpartum women

• $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women

WIC participants in South Carolina can shop for nutritional foods at more than 600 authorized retailers, according to the department.