UPDATE: Gibson has been located.

—

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia.

JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with a tan jacket and hat.

Family members believe he may be driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

If you have seen him, or know where Gibson may be, you asked to contact law enforcement.