South Carolina Forestry Commission issues ‘Red Flag Fire Alert’ for Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide ‘Red Flag Fire Alert’ effective Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.

The alert, which will impact April 21st and 22nd, is being issued to discourage people from outdoor burning due to an elevated risk of wildfire.

“The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly,” the forestry commission said in a press release.

They say the alert will likely be lifted after Thursday when relative humidity rises, and the overall fire danger abates.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said the alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires.

Residents should contact their local fire departments to see if restrictions apply in their area.

The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Forestry Commission.