CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina gas prices are slowly dipping back down after reaching their highest level in 2023 last week.

The state gas price fell 7.7 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.29 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 17.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 46.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.99 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.

The national average fell less than a cent, averaging $3.64 per gallon today. The national average is 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” Patrick De Haan head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.

De Haan added that experts are “optimistic” that the national average will not reach the $4 per gallon mark during its summer peak.

“While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” he said. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.”

The national average diesel price fell 3.0 cents over the past week and now stands at $4.12 per gallon.