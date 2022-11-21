CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is good news for South Carolina drivers as they prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving as gas prices have fallen statewide in the last week.

The state gas price fell by 8.9 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.17 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 10.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.74 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents, averaging $3.64 per gallon today. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.”

De Haan said that if oil markets hold where they are, it is possible the U.S. could see a national average of less than $3.00 per gallon near Christmas.

The national average price of diesel declined by 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.