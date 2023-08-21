CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Gasoline prices in South Carolina have continued to fall over the past week, but experts warn that recent weather events could impact prices in the near future.

The statewide average dropped by 3.6 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.42 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and unchanged from a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.92 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.37 per gallon.

The national average rose was unchanged and remains at $3.82 per gallon today. The national average is 26.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 4.5 cents lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

The national average diesel price rose by 2.1 over the past week and now stands at $4.297 per gallon.