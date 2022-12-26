CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for South Carolina drivers as the price of gas has fallen by nearly a nickel in the last week.

The state gas price fell by 4.7 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $2.72 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 38.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.38 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.21 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents, averaging $3.05 per gallon today. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly.”

The national average price of diesel declined by 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.