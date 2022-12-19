CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is good news for South Carolina motorists hitting the road for Christmas as gas prices have dropped by double digits in the last week.

The state gas price fell by 11.3 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $2.77 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 42.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.67 per gallon, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents, averaging $3.09 per gallon today. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

De Haan predicts the national average should plummet to under $3.00 per gallon by Sunday.

“While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range,” he said.

The national average price of diesel declined by 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.