CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Motorists in South Carolina are filling their tanks up for less on the heels of a busy holiday travel weekend.

The state gas price fell by 8.6 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.09 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 14.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Across the state, gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest level since January, which was just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.68 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.73 per gallon, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents, averaging $3.52 per gallon today. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.”

If trends continue, De Haan predicts that the average price of gasoline across the U.S. could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The national average diesel price declined by 7.9 cents in the last week, averaging $5.20 per gallon.l