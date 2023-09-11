CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It will be slightly less expensive for South Carolina drivers to fill up their tanks this week despite rising prices in other states.

The statewide average fell by 7.0 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.36 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.92 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon.

The national average rose by 1.6 and stands at $3.79 per gallon today. The national average is down 3.0 cents from a month ago and 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season.”

De Haan noted that gas prices typically drop during the fall and he is hopeful this year “won’t be any different.”

The national average diesel price fell by less than one cent in the last week and now stands at $4.426 per gallon.