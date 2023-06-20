CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Filling up the tank will cost South Carolinians slightly less than it did last week amid fluctuating oil prices.

The statewide average fell by 3.7 cents and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.11 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 137.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.79 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $0.90 per gallon.

The national average fell by 1.4 cents, averaging $3.56 per gallon today. The national average is 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”

The national average diesel price dropped by 3.7 cents over the past week and now stands at $3.85 per gallon.