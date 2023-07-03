CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is good news for South Carolina drivers as gas prices have fallen by nearly a dime ahead of the Fourth of July.

The statewide average fell 8.4 cents and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.09 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 116.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.80 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $0.89 per gallon.

The national average dropped 4.1 cents, averaging $3.50 per gallon today. The national average is 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”

The national average diesel price fell by 3.4 cents over the past week and now stands at $3.80 per gallon.