CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drivers can fill up their tanks for less this week as gas prices continue to fall across South Carolina.

The statewide average fell by 9.8 cents and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.06 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas station in the state is priced at $2.52 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.75, a difference of $1.23 per gallon.

The national average fell 11.3 cents and stands at $3.55 per gallon today. The national average is down 29.9 cents from a month ago and 30.9 cents lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall – with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East.”

De Haan said the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months.

“I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now,” he said.

The national average diesel price has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.41 per gallon.