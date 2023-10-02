CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It will cost less for motorists in South Carolina to fill up their tank this week.

The statewide average fell by 5.7and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.25 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 19.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.86 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89, a difference of $1.03 per gallon.

The national average fell 3.5 cents and stands at $3.77 per gallon today. The national average is down 2.8 cents from a month ago and one cent per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”

The national average diesel price has fallen by less than one cent over the last week and now stands at $4.52 per gallon.