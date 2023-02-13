CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The average price of gas in South Carolina has fallen for the second consecutive week, dropping almost another dime.

The state gas price fell by 9.0 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.05 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.78 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $0.91 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline fell 7.3 cents, averaging $3.37 per gallon today. The national average is 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner.”

De Haan added that data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that is likely to continue as spring approaches.

“Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices,” he said. “On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

The national average price of diesel fell 7.3 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.53 per gallon.