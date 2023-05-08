CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for drivers in South Carolina as gas prices have dropped for the third consecutive week.

The state gas price fell by 9.0 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.12 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 86.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.82 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon.

The national average fell by 7.5 cents, averaging $3.50 per gallon today. The national average is 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,”

The national average diesel price dropped by 6.3 cents over the past week and now stands at $4.01 per gallon.

“In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come,” De Haan added. “Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”