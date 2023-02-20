CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The average price of gas in South Carolina is inching down for the third consecutive week, dropping another couple of cents.

The state gas price fell by 2.6 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.02 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 11.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.69 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.00 per gallon.

The national average price of gas remained unchanged, averaging $3.37 per gallon today. The national average is 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stands at 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices.”

As for diesel, De Haan said the outlook remains positive as prices have continued to fall.

The national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.45 per gallon.

“For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop,” De Haan said. “In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”