CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the cost of crude oil spikes, prices at the pump in South Carolina have reached their highest level of 2023.

The state gas price rose 9.0 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.37 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 26.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.71 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.28 cents per gallon.

The national average climbed 7.6 cents, averaging $3.65 per gallon today. The national average is 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”

The national average diesel price fell less than one cent over the past week and still stands at $4.15 per gallon.