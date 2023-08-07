CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It will be slightly more expensive for South Carolina drivers to fill up their tanks this week as hot weather continues to put pressure on refineries.

The statewide average rose by 1.3 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.49 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 35.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.15 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $0.84 per gallon.

The national average rose by 7.8 cents, averaging $3.79 per gallon today. The national average is 28.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

The national average diesel price rose by 14.9 over the past week and now stands at $4.14 per gallon.

“Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited,” De Haan said. “But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”