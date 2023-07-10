CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July holiday travel may be in the rearview, but drivers in South Carolina are going to pay more at the pump this week.

The statewide average rose by 5.1 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.14 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.78 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $0.71 per gallon.

The national average was unchanged and remains at $3.50 per gallon. The national average is 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 116.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes. Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”

The national average diesel price fell by 1.3 cents over the past week and now stands at $3.79 per gallon.