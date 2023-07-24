CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The cost of filling up the tank in South Carolina has gone up by nearly 17 cents in the past week as gasoline demand reaches its summer peak.

The statewide average rose by 16.8 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.29 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 10.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 53.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.81 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $0.88 per gallon

The national average rose by 2.1 cents, averaging $3.55 per gallon today. The national average is 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss-up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”

The national average diesel price rose by 2.7 over the past week and now stands at $3.83 per gallon.