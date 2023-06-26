CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Filling up the tank ahead of the Fourth of July weekend will cost South Carolina drivers more than it did last week.

The statewide average rose by 8.2 cents and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.17 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 121.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.65 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.14 per gallon.

The national average held steady, averaging $3.54 per gallon today. The national average is 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last-minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

The national average diesel price fell by less than one cent over the past week and now stands at $3.84 per gallon.