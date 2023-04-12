CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina gas prices are continuing to climb as drivers hit the road for spring break travel.

The state gas price rose 16.3 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.28 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 43.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.69 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.85 per gallon, a difference of $1.16 cents per gallon.

The national average climbed 8.8 cents, averaging $3.57 per gallon today. The national average is 13.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps.”

The national average diesel price fell 1.6 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.15 per gallon.

“For diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months,” De Haan added.