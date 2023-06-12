CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Filling up the gas tank will not cost South Carolinians more than it did last week, despite a slight bump in the nationwide average.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.15 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 141.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.81 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $0.78 per gallon.

The national average rose by 5.6 cents, averaging $3.57 per gallon today. The national average is 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead.”

The national average diesel price dropped by 1.6 cents over the past week and now stands at $3.87 per gallon.

“The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel,” De Haan said.