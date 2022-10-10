CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After months in decline, gas prices in South Carolina are creeping up for the second consecutive week.

The state gas price rose by 10.1 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.33 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.96 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.79 per gallon.

The spike can be attributed to OPEC+ cutting oil production by two million barrels per day, a move that has caused a 20% surge in oil prices, according to the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan.

“Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut,” he said. “But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already.”

De Haan added that he does not expect most of the country to see an improvement in prices in the days and weeks ahead.

Source: GasBuddy.com

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents, averaging $3.92 per gallon today. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.