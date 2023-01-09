CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After several weeks in decline, gas prices across the Palmetto State are on the rise again.

The state gas price rose by 6.0 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $2.98 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.50 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.54 per gallon, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents, averaging $3.25 per gallon today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com



“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.”

The national average price of diesel declined by 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.