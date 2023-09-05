CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Gasoline prices in South Carolina increased by more than a nickel over the past week amid impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The statewide average rose by 7.7 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.43 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.92 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.17 per gallon.

The national average fell by 1.2 cents and stands at $3.77 per gallon today. The national average is 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices. With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September.”

The national average diesel price climbed by 9.6 cents over the past week and now stands at $4.435 per gallon.