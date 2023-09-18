CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The cost of gas in South Carolina inched up over the past week, but experts say prices should cool in the coming weeks.

The statewide average rose 2.2 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.39 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.92 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.04, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.

The national average rose 4.6 cents and stands at $3.83 per gallon today. The national average is down one cent from a month ago and 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset.”

The national average diesel price has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.53 per gallon.