CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina gas prices are falling slightly after two weeks on the rise, but experts warn they could nudge up slightly again by next week.

The state gas price fell by 3.5 cents in the last week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $2.94 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.42 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.07 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents, averaging $3.28 per gallon today. The national average is 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being”, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops, however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

The national average price of diesel declined by 7.2 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.56 per gallon.

“The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” De Haan said. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived.”