CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is good news for South Carolina drivers as gas prices have fallen slightly across the state despite a rising nationwide average.

The statewide average fell by 1.7 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.12 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 86.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.81 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

The national average rose by 3.4 cents, averaging $3.53 per gallon today. The national average is 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.”

The national average diesel price rose by less than one cent over the past week and now stands at $3.80 per gallon.