CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After a slight dip last week, South Carolina gas prices are rising again as drivers hit the road for spring break.

The state gas price rose 4.1 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.12 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.75 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.04 cents per gallon.

The national average dropped less than one cent, averaging $3.40 per gallon today. The national average is 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long-lasting,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”

The national average diesel price fell 5.9 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.19 per gallon.