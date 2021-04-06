South Carolina gets $47M to amp up minority vaccine efforts

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is getting a $47 million boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities.

The $47 million award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment.

Officials say 75% of the total funding must toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities.

The money could go toward training people to go door-to-door in their own areas, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for vaccine appointments.

Funds could also be used to hire community health workers focusing on bilingual outreach.