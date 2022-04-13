COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is now the latest state to call for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.

State lawmakers tailored their call for a convention to spending checks on the federal government, curbing the federal government’s jurisdiction and power and setting term limits for Congress.

“Efforts to rein in federal spending and reduce the national debt have repeatedly met resistance from the parties in power at the time. It has become clear that Congress is unwilling or unable to set aside its self-serving institutional interests in preserving and expanding the size and reach of the federal government,” Governor McMaster wrote in the letter. “Thus, any initiative to reduce the size of the federal government must originate elsewhere.”

About 18 other states, mostly Republican-led and concentrated in the South, have passed similar proposals.

Opponents of the call for a constitutional convention have argued that revisions to the constitution could put existing amendments at risk.