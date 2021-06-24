South Carolina governor to sign COVID liability bill

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during the Richland County GOP convention in Columbia, S.C. Continuing efforts to boost South Carolina’s economy following pandemic-related hardships, McMaster on Tuesday, June 8 announced a cash infusion for the state’s technical colleges, aimed at training out-of-work residents for new skills as they reenter the workforce. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster plans a ceremonial bill signing for a new law preventing people with COVID-19 from suing businesses.

The law protects businesses and other groups as long as they follow guidelines to protect people from the virus. Dozens of other states have passed similar measures.

McMaster plans the bill signing at 2 p.m. at Café Strudel in West Columbia. He actually signed the bill on April 28.

Opponents of the bill say existing laws would work to protect the businesses without changes.

As of this spring, there was just one lawsuit pending in state court where someone blames a business for their illness.