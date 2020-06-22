South Carolina group urges protesters to get virus test

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An organizer of protests against racial injustice in South Carolina is urging people who participated in recent events to get tested for the coronavirus.
News outlets in the state report that the call came from Lawrence Nathaniel of I Can’t Breathe SC, who also said he is canceling protests to fight the spread of the virus.
Nathaniel, of Columbia, posted a Facebook video Saturday about the danger of COVID-19 to protesters.
Meanwhile, The Greenville News reports that Clemson officials are reporting an increase of the virus in wastewater in the community.
City and Clemson University officials have been testing water going into a wastewater treatment plant.