South Carolina group urges protesters to get virus test

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An organizer of protests against racial injustice in South Carolina is urging people who participated in recent events to get tested for the coronavirus.

News outlets in the state report that the call came from Lawrence Nathaniel of I Can’t Breathe SC, who also said he is canceling protests to fight the spread of the virus.

I am asking other leaders to follow my lead as well and cancel all mass in person protest and hell close the damn beaches! — Lawrence Nathaniel🌹 (@NathanielSC2020) June 22, 2020

Nathaniel, of Columbia, posted a Facebook video Saturday about the danger of COVID-19 to protesters.

You can do social distancing protests where the protests are smaller groups. Like the group who show up to the state house every day- You just have to be creative. Go lobby the state house, host a small die in. You can do a lot. — Lawrence Nathaniel🌹 (@NathanielSC2020) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, The Greenville News reports that Clemson officials are reporting an increase of the virus in wastewater in the community.

City and Clemson University officials have been testing water going into a wastewater treatment plant.