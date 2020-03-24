South Carolina halts eviction proceedings amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Evictions are currently not allowed in South Carolina with so many citizens out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Charleston County courts stopped evictions for two weeks.

Last week, the State Supreme Court took it a step further and stopped all evictions proceeding in South Carolina.

“People might not be able to pay their rent, they aren’t paying it because they don’t want to, it’s because their place of business shut down and they’re not able to go to work,” said Sue Berkowitz with SC Appleseed Justice Center.

According to the court order, eviction proceedings schedule starting March 17th or later cannot be re-scheduled until at least May 1st.