South Carolina has fifth highest homicide rate in country, study finds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina has the fifth highest homicide rate per 100,000 people in the country, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by NiceRx, explored the happiness index of U.S. states, as well as countries throughout the world.

Factors used to determine the happiness rating included things like mean household income, life expectancy, and homicides per 100,000 people.

While South Carolina ranked among the 10 least happy states, coming in at 41, it ranked in the top five for states with the most homicides with an average of 11 homicides for every 100,00 people, according to the study.

Mississippi — which the study identified as the least happy state — was also the state with the most homicides, with 15.4 for every 100,000 people.

Vermont was the 16th happiest state, according to the study, and had the lowest homicide rate with 0 for every 100,000 people.