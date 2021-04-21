South Carolina has most distracted drivers in country, study says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by Arity indicates that South Carolina has more distracted drivers than any other state in the country.

Arity is “a data company born of Allstate” and has “one of the largest databases of driving behavior data connected to claims.”

According to the study, 25% of drivers are using their phones almost five times per hour. This makes them 70% more prone to collisions, according to the study.

In general, around 11% of all collisions take place within a minute of drivers using their phones.

Arity is working on using the data they compile to build solutions and reduce risky driving behaviors. Using a Collision Detection Kit built directly into apps, Arity uses “a proprietary algorithm that identifies in real time when a driver has been in a collision using sensor data from users’ mobile phones….[making] it possible for app partners to deploy rapid support onsite if a drive is involved in a collision.”