MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Thousands of visitors come to the Grand Strand for vacation and out of those thousands some experience unsanitary conditions in their hotels and motels.

The viral Tik-Tok News13 showed on July 20th shot by Brook Strickland who was staying at the Ocean Star Hotel claiming management would not give him a refund for experiencing unsanitary conditions in his room.

Since then, we have been working to fond who holds hotels in the Grand Strand accountable for cleanliness.

Bailey Parker, the Director of Communications for South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, said there is not a state agency who regularly inspects those type of establishments.

Bailey Parker is the Director of Communications for the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs. She said nearly every chain hotel has sanitation training and although you should expect a clean and safe room when you are travelling there aren’t any laws in South Carolina that guarantee that.

Parker said if someone in Myrtle Beach walked into their hotel or motel room, and it was unsanitary you can reach out to them.

“Yeah. I mean,” Parker said. “To file a complaint. yes. I mean, we always tell consumers to. if you can’t work with the business on your own, first reach out to us.

Parker said the best thing to do when you come across a dirty room is to take pictures and videos of the room and have proof of booking information to go along with your complaint to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs and they will reach out to the business which is apart of their voluntary mediation process giving the business multiple days to respond.

“When a consumer files a complaint with our office, we ask them what resolution that they would like,” Parker said. “So, we tell the business, this is the complaint that the consumer has and this is the resolution that they would like to see.

Parker said sometimes business don’t respond and the claim goes unsatisfied.

“Consumers ask me all the time,” she said. why should I file a complaint with your office if you can’t force them to do anything? I think that’s a valid question, right? The business may give you what you want because they may not want that negative, unsatisfied, or whatever complaint open on our website because all the complaints are searchable on consumer sec.gov.”