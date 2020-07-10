South Carolina HBCUs get $2.4M to boost distance-learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The eight historically black colleges and universities in South Carolina are getting more than $2 million for technology upgrades, part of emergency relief parceled out from a federal funding package related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Thursday the $2.4 million allocated under the CARES Act would be used to upgrade the schools’ abilities to conduct online learning, a need revealed during the switch to distance learning earlier this year.

Funding is expected to be used on hardware, software, distance-learning resources and electronic textbooks.

