South Carolina high school WebEx meeting hacked, adult content showed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A high school principal in South Carolina is trying to find out who hijacked his WebEx meeting and played pornography for the students and parents who had joined him online.

News outlets report Dreher High School Principal Kevin Hasinger was locked out of the meeting on Friday and replaced by a porn video as nearly 40 students and parents watched remotely.

Hasinger says he’s reaching out to Cisco Systems for help identifying who did it and says any student involved will be expelled and will not be getting a diploma with the rest of the seniors.