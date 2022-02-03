South Carolina home health care business accused of not paying some employees for weeks

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS has been hearing from a number of people who say they haven’t received a paycheck for weeks. They all work for a home health care business, called Happy Home Care, in Spartanburg.

“It’s just insane, like telling us we’re going to get paid this day, this day, this day and then all of a sudden he just stopped responding,” said Alicia Villatoro, a former employee.

Doors are locked and the lights are off at Happy Home Care during their regular business hours.

Some employees of the company said they haven’t been paid since early December. 7NEWS tried calling, texting, and messaging management, but got no answer.

Former employees said they have heard from the owner, who promised to pay them.

“He was sending us a lot of text messages telling us that he still wanted us to please still take care of our clients,” said Rosemary Villatoro, a former employee.

“Everybody is really mad, really hurt, devastated. He was a really good guy, we thought,” said former employee, Kimberly Cochran.

Rosemary Villatoro worked for Happy Home Care for three years. She said the last time she got paid was December 3. Her daughter Alicia, also a former employee, claimed she never got a paycheck.

“Once January 1st hit, I did a 12-hour shift and I never heard from him after that. I mean, it was just ridiculous, so that was when we finally gave up,” said Alicia.

Kimberly Cochran said her last pay stub was also December 3.

“It’s kinda devastating, especially right at Christmas. I have 5 kids, so it was a lot,” said Cochran.

Alicia filed a complaint with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation. Cochran said she is taking legal action. They all said they’re not the only ones hurt, so are the clients.

“Some of them did go weeks without having any care,” said Cochran.

Cochran said many of those clients are now with other care companies. Meanwhile, the three women are still waiting for a response and their paychecks.

“Just so many of us have gotten burned, and it’s like, you know, we worked hard,” said Rosemary.

7NEWS will keep trying to get ahold of the owner to get his side of the story.