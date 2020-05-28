South Carolina Hospital Association announces $1,000 grants for employees

Healthcare workers staging a counter-protest block traffic from those protesting Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Home MN” orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the State Capitol, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Columbia, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Hospital Association and several partners have been raising funds to help frontline healthcare workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the SCHA, they plan to award a $1,000 grant to at least 70 employees of South Carolina hospitals and health systems who have been impacted by the pandemic.

SCHA says to be eligible for the grant, you must be employed part or full time by the hospital and personally impacted by COVID-19 from a financial, family or personal health standpoint. The grant is also available to those who were furloughed or laid off by a hospital during the pandemic.

All applications for the grant will be reviewed by a panel and those selected will be notified that they will receive the support.

The grants are not considered taxable income and funds are limited so applications must be received by June 12.

Those who are eligible can access the COVID-19 Fund Request Form at scha.org/apply.