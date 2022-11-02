PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens, South Carolina.

The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire.

Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters said about six patients were transferred to other hospitals and the remainder of patients were discharged.

No injuries were reported according to firefighters.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.