South Carolina hospitals are working on a ‘surge plan’ amid the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials are working on a hospital surge plan to make sure facilities have enough beds for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan divides patients into three tiers based on the level of care needed.

Tier one patients need shelter, but not necessarily medical attention.

Tier two means you need to be in a hospital, but need a lower level of care.

Tier three patients are critically ill and need to be in the hospital.

“And it would be offsite, within 5 miles of the hospital- so this would be a coliseum or a large area potentially a hotel.”

The South Carolina Hospital Association says they recommend once hospitals reach 80-percent capacity, the state should switch to the surge plan.

Right now, hospital bed capacity is at about 54-percent.