South Carolina House leaders want to tackle income tax cut

South Carolina Rep. Heather Crawford, R-Socastee, presides over a House subcommittee meeting on taxes on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican leaders in the South Carolina House appear ready to tackle cutting income taxes in the state before this year’s General Assembly session ends in May.

A House subcommittee plans to pass a bill cutting the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6% over five years in time to be considered along with the budget later this month.

The cut would cost about $750 million when fully in effect.

Republicans and Democrats want to talk taxes. The question may be whether some lawmakers only want to cut income taxes as part of a broader effort to reform all kinds of taxes.