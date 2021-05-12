South Carolina House OKs constitutional convention call

South Carolina Rep. Bill Taylor, left, R-Aiken, and Rep. Russell Fry, right, R-Surfside Beach, discuss their strategy for a bill that would call for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Supporters said South Carolina would be the 16th of the 34 states needed to call the convention. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The House has approved a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The resolution was passed on a 66-42 vote Tuesday. The proposal limits South Carolina’s call to a convention to a few items — spending checks on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction and power, and setting term limits for Congress.

About 15 states have passed similar resolutions, and the Constitution requires two-thirds of states to call for the convention before it could occur.

Opposition came from both Democrats and Republicans who say it would be impossible to limit suggested amendments.